Macharinyang buried amid calls for athlete welfare improvement

Former cross country champion Hoseah Macharinyang, who committed suicide last weekend, was on Thursday buried in his West Pokot home amid appeals to the Government to look into the welfare of retired athletes.

Macharinyang was laid to rest at his home in Murkwijit Village, Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

Macharinyang, 35, died under unclear circumstances after he was found hanging from a rope in his cattle feeds store.

He is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time.

The farewell ceremony was dominated by pleas to the Government to place the welfare of current and retired athletes higher up its priorities list.

Psycho-social problems

Those who condoled with the family called for the inclusion of retired athletes in the Athletics Kenya’s executive. Athletes who spoke said that many are faced with a lot of psycho-social problems because of poor post-retirement cash flows.

Athletes and mourners, led by former world steeplechase record holder Moses Kiptanui, raised concern over the government's treatment of national heroes during their hour of need.

Kiptanui noted that most former athletes have been abandoned and are living miserable lives.