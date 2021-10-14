Macharinyang buried amid calls for athlete welfare improvement

Athletics Kenya

Athletics Kenya's North Rift public relations officer, Boniface Tiren (right)  speaks during the burial of  Hosea Macharinyang at Murkwijit village, West Pokot County on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Oscar Kaikai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time.

Former cross country champion Hoseah Macharinyang, who committed suicide last weekend, was on Thursday buried in his West Pokot home amid appeals to the Government to look into the welfare of retired athletes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.