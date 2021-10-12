Machakos kicks off local cross country calendar

Rodgers Kwemoi wins senior men's race

Rodgers Kwemoi from Centra Rift crosses the finish line to win the senior men's 10km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

  • Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei has subsequently urged athletes who have been out in the cold for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage and prepare for the various races lined up
  • Tuwei has confirmed that the Eldoret Tour, which will be the seventh leg on the calendar, will be staged on February 12
  • The World Cross Country Championships which was scheduled for February 19, 2022 in Bathurst in Australia was pushed to February 18, 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

After a tough track season drew to a close with last month’s Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour meeting in Nairobi, the local cross country calendar kicks off this Saturday in Machakos.

