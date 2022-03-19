Long shot for Kenya as curtain falls on World Indoor Championships

Team Kenya winds up its assignments on the final day of the World Indoor Championships at the Štark Arena here on Sunday, looking for a major upset to crown a generally lacklustre outing in the Serbian capital.

Saturday night brought mixed fortunes for Team Kenya, with sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala failing to go past the semi-finals after finishing fourth in Heat 1 in 6:64, while Noah Kibet became the first medallist for Kenya in the championships after taking slver in the men's 800 metres.

Spain's Mariano Garcia took gold with America's pre-race favourite Bryce Hoppel settling for bronze.

Two big contests are lined up in the men’s 3,000 and 1,500 metres finals with Kenyans taking to the stage as a rank outsider would while facing Floyd Mayweather - one of the world’s best ever pound-for-pound boxers - at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It’s Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega in the red corner vs Kenya’s Jacob Krop/Daniel Simiyu in the blue corner of the 3,000m while in the 1,500m, Abel Kipsang will need a fight of his life to stop Norway’s world record holder Jacob Ingebrigtsen.

But Simiu is exuding confidence, declaring himself the “game changer” ahead of the final, vowing to be the best on the short track.

“I’m called the game changer… I can change the game,” he said after qualifying for Sunday’s final, an unusual statement considering the laidback mien of Kenya’s largely banter-less track stars.

He will be joined in the final from 2.10pm, Kenyan time (12.10pm Belgrade time), by Jacob Krop who survived a nasty fall in the heats to make the final.

In the 1,500m final from 8.35pm Kenyan time (6.35pm Belgrade time), Kipsang will have to run a clever race to stop the marauding Ingebrigtsen.

In Saturday’s qualification races, Kipsang ran a fluctuating but nonetheless gun-to-tape race to take his heat.

Meanwhile, Ingebrigtsen who last month set the new world record at three minutes, 30.60 seconds at the Arena Couvert in Lievin, France, took it easy in the opening heat to qualify in second place (3:38.42) behind Ethiopia’s winner Teddese Lemi (3:38.25).

Kipsang timed 3:37.67 with Ethiopia also qualifying a second athlete, Samuel Tefera who was the fastest in the heats, winning his qualifier in 3:37.05.

There were more Kenyan casualties on Saturday when Eglay Nalyanya failed to start in the women’s 800m heats – for what Team Kenya officials here described as a “late injury” - with the lone ranger Naomi Korir bringing the rear in her heat and missing out on the final.

In the women’s 800m, Ethiopia landed two athletes (Habitam Alemu and Freweyni Hailu) into Sunday’s final outright with Uganda’s world champion Halimah Nakaayi also sailing through as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Alemu won her heat in a season’s best two minutes, 01.12 seconds saying she was happy to do the front-running.

“I had special tactic for this race to take the front from the start and try to keep it until finish line,” the Ethiopian said.

“It looks like my plan worked out good. I have been preparing for these World Indoors in Ethiopia and I’m in high developed shape. I don’t know whether we’ll have fast or tactical final, but if it is going to be speedy, it’s much better for me.”

Nakaayi, winner of the 800m outdoor world title in Doha two years ago, battled through the field and looked strong despite being boxed in and finishing third and outside the automatic qualifying slots.

She was, however, a comfortable qualifier as one of the fastest losers.

“I was about to qualify but I lost in the last metres,” she explained.

“I have to try to avoid making such mistakes. It is going to be very tactical because of the track and the curves but it is OK. I have to be more careful and I think finals will be similar like this.

“All of these girls are going to run for a medal. The person, who will be the most ready for it, will get it. If it is my day, it will be my day. If it is someone else’s day, it is their day.”

The women’s 800m final will be run at 6.05pm local time (8.05pm Kenyan time) on Sunday.

In the men’s 1,500m, Ingebrigtsen, also the Olympic champion, said he won’t rest on his laurels in the final.

“I can’t hide behind things like world records and Olympic titles. It is what it is.

“I have had the same level of confidence basically my whole life and that doesn’t change whatever I’ve done."

“Of course it helps breaking records and winning titles, but you still have to race and I’m always excited to win things I’ve not been able to win before."

“I’m still young and I am the best runner here but I have to be prepared and perform at my best. If not, the other guys will beat me."

“This could be my first world title which is a big deal for me. It’s nice to win things more than once but the first time is always the special one.”

Sunday programme (Involving Kenyans; Kenyan time)

2.10pm Men’s 3,000m final (Jacob Krop, Daniel Simiu)