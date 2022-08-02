Lone ranger Chepng’etich to fly Kenyan flag in women’s long jump

Watching long jumper Winny Chepng’etich train at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani last week, one immediately notices a powerful drive and sense of purpose uncommon among youngsters her age.

She performs her workout routines dutifully without the need for supervision from her coaches, and approaches speed sessions with the seriousness of a lioness closing in on a prey after many days of hunting.

She hopes to bring the same sense of focus to the qualification round of women’s long jump at the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Wednesday from 5.45pm (Kenyan time) in Cali, Colombia.

She is Kenya’s only representative in the field events in the junior track and field competition taking place in Colombia’s southwestern city of Cali, and she will double in the triple jump, a challenge she has taken up with joy.

“It (doubling in long jump and triple jump) feels good, but it calls for more effort and focus on my part. It needs determination, hard work and focus on my part, which is what I am trying to do,” the 18-year-old who sat her Form Four exams this year at Kericho Day Secondary School, says.

From her time at Kericho Day Secondary School, triple jump and long jump have been her specialty, and she is out to put Kenya on the world map in as far as long jump is concerned.

But she would like local athletics administrators to pay attention to field events as well.

“Being the only Kenyan athlete competing in field events, all eyes will be on me. I will give it my all. Kenya has a lot of talent in the field events, but there are no coaches to guide them. I was lucky to get madam Kola to coach me. Kenya needs more coaches in field events,” the athlete, who is coached by former national record holder in long jump, Caroline Kola, said.

She holds the national under-20 record of 6.20 metres which she registered in victory at the Kenyan trials at Nyayo National Stadium on July 2.

In Colombia, Chepng’etich, who looks up to national triple jump record holder Gloria Mulei, will come up against home favourite Natalia Linares from Colombia with a personal best of 6.68 metres. Linares placed 12th in Nairobi last year.