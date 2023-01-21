Lokir turns on class to win national cross country title

After two unsuccessful attempts, North Rift's Charles Katul Lokir finally had his day in the sun to win the Lotto National Cross Country Championships men's 10 kilometres on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Lokir decided to show his rivals a clean pair of heels after 6km, sweeping the course at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, to victory in 29 minutes and 19.5 seconds.

It was celebrations for Lokir, who had finished 11th in 2020 and 42nd in 2021 after he firmly put his foot down, to brush aside Isaac Kibet from Western to second place in 29:19.8.

Dennis Kipng'etich from North Rift came third in 29:27.4.

His first appearance at the nationals was as a junior in 2019 where he finished fifth to make the team for the 2019 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. He settled 15th at the world event.

"It was a highly tactical race but I am glad that I prevailed. The pace was quite low after the first three laps and that is when I decided to break and test my rivals," said Lokir, who finished ninth during the national trials for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in December last year.

"I was so disappointed after failing to get the ticket to the world event but I am happy to win here today," said Lokir.

Lokir turns his focus to the Sirikwa World Cross Country Gold Tour due for February 4 at Lobo Village, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu.

Lokir settled fifth at Lobo last year when the event was known as Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour.

Selected results

1.Charles Katul Lokir (North Rift) 29:19.5,

2.Isaac Kibet (Western) 29:19.8,

3.Dennis Kipng'etich (North Rift) 29:26.4,

4.Asbel Kiprop (North Rift) 29:31.0,

5.Joseph Kiprotich (Police) 29:32.4,