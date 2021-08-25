Limo Kipkemoi conquers Salomon Summit to Summit Mountain Challenge

Limo Kipkemoi

Limo Kipkemoi in action during the Salomon Summit to Summit Mountain Challenge.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Limo Kipkemoi has become the first man to summit both Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Kenya. He covered over 400km between the two mountains, in 8 days.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.