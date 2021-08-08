Like young Rudisha, Wanyonyi hungry for 800m glory

World Under-20 Championships normally serve as a platform for junior athletes to launch their careers and some youngsters will be looking to do the same in this year's edition in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya will be fielding some of its best talents after a rigorous selection process which culminated in national trials in Nairobi last month with 45 athletes being selected.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet will be representing Kenya in the 800 metres race as they seek to retain the title won by Solomon Lekuta in the Tampere edition in 2018.

A Form Two student at Kosirai High School in Nandi County, Wanyonyi believes he has what it takes to deliver gold alongside his compatriot.

“I’m happy to have won a slot to represent my country in the race. I have been preparing well and I’m happy our coaches have really helped us. We are going to do our best and make our country proud,” he said.

Wanyonyi, who is the seventh born child in a family of 12, was forced to drop out of school together with his siblings as their mother could no longer support their education.

“I dropped out of school while in Standard Three. I couldn’t help see my family suffering so I went to Kitale in Trans Nzoia County where I looked for manual jobs such as herding cattle to earn a living,” narrated Wanyonyi.

As he was out herding, one of his friends saw him running and asked him to take up athletics seriously. He was later spotted by some teachers who enrolled him in Standard Seven at a local primary school earning him a ticket back to class.

His performances in various races during the regional primary school games in Kapsabet, caught the eye of Kosirai High School principal who offered him a scholarship.

Fortune smiled on him when he was recruited by former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei to join her camp at Kapchemoiywo Athletics Training Camp in Kapsabet.

Standing at 6ft, Wanyonyi is blessed with a good physique for middle-distance races. He won the North Rift Region pre-trials held in Kapsabet and finished second at the national trials held in Kasarani, Nairobi.

He hopes to better his performance as he aims to follow the footsteps of his idol David Rudisha, the current 800m world record holder.

“I ran 1:50 during the pre-trials and 1:45 in the national trials and I have seen with good preparations, I can run 1:40. My target is to break Rudisha’s time of 1:40.91 which he clocked during the London Olympic Games in 2012,” added Wanyonyi.

Born in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County, but now training in Kapsabet Nandi County, Wanyonyi hopes to join the senior level next year as he seeks to turn professional.

“It has been a long journey full of challenges but I’m happy because I’m overcoming them and I will be able to help my family back at home who are looking up to me. They have been praying for me and I hope I will be successful and make their lives better especially my mother who is a widow,” said Wanyonyi.

David Rudisha, Conseslus Kipruto and Janet Jepkosgei are some of the big names whose careers were launched at the world junior championships.