Like young Rudisha, Wanyonyi hungry for 800m glory

Emmanuel Wanyonyi in men's 400m race

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right), from Nandi County on his way to victory during the men's 400m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A Form Two student at Kosirai High School in Nandi County, Wanyonyi believes he has what it takes to deliver gold alongside his compatriot
  • Fortune smiled on him when he was recruited by former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei to join her camp at Kapchemoiywo Athletics Training Camp in Kapsabet
  • Wanyonyi could well be the next Kenyan track star if he capitalises on this year's edition to announce himself in the athletics world


World Under-20 Championships normally serve as a platform for junior athletes to launch their careers and some youngsters will be looking to do the same in this year's edition in Nairobi, Kenya. 

