Leonard Bett wins 3,000m race at AK Bomet meet

Leonard Bett of Silibwet Athletics camp Saturday won the 3,000 metres race in Athletics Kenya Track and Field meet in Bomet county.

Bett was the star athlete in the competition held at Chepngaina Primary School playgrounds, winning in a time of eight minutes and 24.4 seconds.

Haron Kibet also from Silibwet Athletics camp finished in second position with a time of 8:28.3, while Leonard Korir crossed the line in third place in 8:50.4.

“Apart from the upcoming regional meet, I am focusing on Diamond League first outing in May to be held in Qatar, Commonwealth and World Championships,” Bett said.

Bett said he is also using the competitions organised by Athletics Kenya (AK) to prepare for major competitions this year.

Norah Chebet won the 10,000 metres women's race in 19:15.6 followed by Viola Chepng'etich in second place in 23.02.1. They are the only two athletes who completed the race.

In men's field events, Zephania Bwogo threw 50:49 metres to win the javelin title while Leonard Yegon's throw of 16.44 metres handed him victory in shot put.

Selected results

400m (men)

Evans Langat 52:7, Dominic Ngeno 53:0, Stanley Kirui 55:5.

400m (women)

Mercy Chelangat 68:0, Mercy Cherotich 70:1.10, Milka Cherono 70:1.15

100m (women)

Millicent Cherono 14.02 and Getrude Chepkorir 14.03

100m (men)

Enock Sang 12.04 and Vincent Kirui 12.06

200m (men)

Evans Langat 25:0, Meshack Rutto 25.1, Collins Cheruiyot

200m (women)

Risper Chepngetich 30.5, Lydia Chepkorir 30.5 and Harriet Chepkoech 32.0

800m (men)

Gilbert Rono, Kelvin Sigei, Meshack Kirui and Kennedy Rotich.

800m (women)

Jackline Chepkoech 3:37.4, Loice Chepngeno 3:55.6, Getrude Chepkorir 3:57.5, Winmez Chepkemoi 4:05.3.

1,500m (men)

Justice Yegon 3:58.0, Gilbert Ronoh 4:00.3, Gibson Ng'etich 4:07.2, Brian Kipyegon 4:11.1

1,500m (women)

Faith Chepkoech 4:46.0, Jackline Chepkoech 4:48.1, Martha Cherono 5:19.2 and Winnie Chepkemoi 5:20.1.

3,000m (men)

Leonard Bett 8:24.4, Haron Kibet 8:28.3, Davis Korir 8:50.4, Alvin Kemboi 9:04.1

3,000m (women)

Martin a Cherono 11:12.1, Brenda Chepkemoi 11:39.4, Faith Chepkoech 12:06.5

5,000m (men)

Vincent Too 14:20.5, Ledama Wesley 14:28.2, Shadrack Ronoh 14:26.0, Kemboi Kiprotich 14.59.5, Leon Midolo 15,03.4, Kipkemboi Kipkirui 15.05, Brian Kipyegon 15.10.3, Robert Kimutai Koech 19:50.0.

5,000m (women)

Brenda Chepkemoi 20:05.3, Faith Chepkoech 21:25.0, Faita Chepkirui 21:58.2, Abigael Chepkoech 21:59.5.

10,000m (men)

Gilbert Korir 14.50.0, Benard Korir 15:18.53, Abraham Samngo 15:35.0, Dominic Kurgat 15:39.2, Hassan Ronoh 16:09.5, Julius Langat 16:09.5,Kevin Kosgei 16:28.1

4X400m relay (women)

Mercy Chelangat, Mercy Cherotich, Jackline Chepkoech and Loice Chepng'eno.

4X100m relay (women)

Rispa Chepng'etich, Lydia Chepkorir, Millicent Cherono, Getrude Chepkorir

4X100m relay (men)

Enock Sang, Vincent Kirui, Evans Langat and Meshack Rutto

4X400m relay (men)