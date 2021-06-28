Lemotit camp athletes ready for World U-20 trials

Lemotit Athletics Training Camp in Londiani, Kericho County will have the highest number of athletes during the World Under-20 Championship trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

A total of 17 athletes from the camp will be competing with seven of them representing AK South Rift region, while 10 will represent Nairobi region in the three-day event.

Nation Sport caught up with the athletes during their speed work session at Lemotit where they were finalising their programme before leaving for Nairobi.

The South Rift region will be represented by Magadaline Cherono (5,000m), Trizah Cherotich and Diana Chepkemoi (3,000m steeplechase), Sheila Cherotich (800m and 400m), Sharon Chepkurui (discus and Javelin) Iscah Chelangat (3,000m) and Kipasenwa Naserian (shot put and discus).

Nairobi region will feature Miriam Chemutai and Diana Chepkorir (1,500m), Joyline Chepkemoi (3,000m), Sharon Chepkemei (3,000m steeplechase), Florence Chepkoech (800m) and Dorcus Chepkemoi (800m).

Others include Fancy Chepkorir (5,000m), Daisy Chepkorir (3,000m), Purity Chepkirui (short put) and Sharon Cheptoo (discus).

Iscar Chelangat is eager to make her mark in the 3,000m race after her bid to participate in the Africa Cross Country Championships went up in smoke after the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation in Lome, Togo.

Chelangat, who won he 3,000m race during the pre-trials in Nairobi two weeks ago, is confident of a good outing at Kasarani.

“My dream is to represent Kenya in a major championships and I think this is my time and I will be going for nothing but glory. My coach has guided me on how to run the race and I look orward to bag victory,” said Chelangat, a standard six pupil at Katet Primary School.

Trizah Cherotich, a form two student at Saramek High School, will take part in the 3,000m steeplechase and is also relishing the chance of making the final team.

“My training has been good and the altitude in this region has really helped us. My target is to run well and be in the team so that I can be able to represent my country in the global event in August,” she said.

The camp's head, Paul Kemei is optimistic that the girls will do well and earn themselves a place in the Kenyan team after the trials.

“The girls are in good shape and despite the stiff competition from other regions, I know they will be able to get slots in the Kenyan team for the August Games,” said Kemei.

Athletics Kenya Youth Development Chairman Barnaba Korir said the trials shall be used as a test event ahead of the global event.