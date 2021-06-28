Lemotit camp athletes ready for World U-20 trials

From Left: Iscah Chelangat, Magdalene Cherono and Triza Cherotich from Lemotit Athletics Club before they received their food donations and cash at the World Under-20 camp on June 15, 2020. 

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya Youth Development Chairman Barnaba Korir said the trials shall be used as a test event ahead of the global event.
  • “Competition was stiff when we held the pre-trials events across the country and that shows after the national trials, we shall have a strong team that will represent our country well and bag more medals," said Korir.

Lemotit Athletics Training Camp in Londiani, Kericho County will have the highest number of athletes during the World Under-20 Championship trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

