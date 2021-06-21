Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt becomes dad to twin boys

In this file photo Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt poses during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named "Bolt" in Paris, on May 15, 2019.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bolt, who won 23 major championship golds in a glittering career, tried to turn to professional football after his track career ended, but failed to secure a contract and retired from all sport in 2019.
  • "It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said at the time. 

Kingston

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.