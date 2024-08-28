Legendary Daniel Komen reveals for first time what drove him to break multiple world records

Daniel Komen, easily one of Kenya’s greatest long distance runners, has made a startling revelation following the fall of his last world record on Sunday.

Komen, now 48, in a span of two years between 1996 and 1997, broke world records in the 3,000m (outdoor and indoor), 5,000m and 2 mile races, in addition to the 5,000m junior world record that he shattered in 1994.

Two of the records had stood for so long, it was considered that only a special athlete under special conditions would ever break them.

On Sunday, Komen’s 28-year-old world 3,000m record of 7:20.67 was finally broken by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

The Norwegian set an outstanding mark of 7:17.55 to take away the last of Komen’s famous records.

Last year at the Paris Diamond League, the same Norwegian broke Komen’s 2 miles record of 7:58.61 set some 25 years back on July 19, 1997.

Komen’s other famous record was the 3,000m indoor of 7:24.90 set in 1997. It was broken by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma last year at the Meeting Lievin Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in France when he clocked 7:23.81.

Komen was so confident that his indoor and outdoor 3,000m records would stand the test of time he even offered a new Mercedes Benz car and parcel of land in Eldoret to any Kenyan athlete who would eclipse either marks.

But last year, he said that his offer had elapsed since technology had come in and the introduction of modified shoes to beat what he calls natural races that he did with ordinary shoes.

And now, Komen has confessed he set the world records out of sheer anger.

Komen revealed that he was annoyed at how he was denied a chance to represent Kenya at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta by the national selectors while at his prime.

“We had issues at the federation. I emerged fourth in the 5,000m trials and I knew my chances of selection were excellent because two slots were automatic for those who finished first and second, while the third was for whoever would be selected. I had been running well but I was left out. I was really angry inside knowing I had lost out on a chance to claim Olympic gold when I was capable of doing so.

“So when I went for the race in Italy, I was protesting and I wanted to show the selectors that I was worthy to be selected to the Kenya team, I was capable of winning medals. I ran and broke the 3,000m world record,” said Komen.

Incidentally, Kenya won men’s 5,000m silver at 1996 Atalanta through Paul Bitok, while Tom Nyariki finished fifth and Shem Kororia placed ninth.

In 1997, a presumably still angry Komen also broke the 5,000m record, lowering Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie time of 12:39.74 with a new record of 12:41.86 at the Wetlasse Track and Field Meet in Brussels. It was later broken again by Gerbreslassie in 1998 when he clocked 12:39.36 in Helsinki, Finland.

He went on to win 5,000m gold medals at the 1997 World Athletics Championships in Athens, the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and the 1998 African Championships.

Komen believes Kenyans can win back the world records but they have to work extra hard.

“We are losing out because of lack of good training facilities among other things. We need to have good training grounds and hardworking sports men and women. The government needs to fast track and construct running tracks for training. We don’t need big stadiums for that to happen otherwise we are going to see decline of athletics in the coming few years,” he warned.

Ever the sportsman, Komen congratulated Ingebrigtsen for shattering his record.

But he was quick to say that the records he clocked during his heydays had nothing to do with technology but it was purely talent and good training.

“I didn’t watch the race but I want to congratulate him for lowering my record. But again this was made possible with the new technology of the light waves that were introduced to aid athletes while seeking records.

“There is also the shoe factor. Shoe technology has really evolved since our days and that is why the records are now falling.

Don’t be shocked to see other records fall,” said Komen.