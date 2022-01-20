Legendary athletics coach John Velzian dies

John Velzian

Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon race Director John Velzian directs media during the race on October 30, 2011. Velzian died on January 20, 2022.



Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Velzian, who hails from Britain but has lived in Kenya since long before independence, died on Thursday at about 2am while undergoing treatment at the MP Shah Hospital, Nairobi
  • Velzian, who was a few weeks shy of his 94th birthday was awarded with World Athletics Coaching Lifetime Achievement Award in November 2011
  • Velzian, who had partially lost his sight, was rushed to MP Shah Hospital where he was resuscitated before being admitted to the ward

Legendary athletics coach and administrator John Velzian is dead.

