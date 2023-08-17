Legend of Puskas alive as Hungary stages the World Championships

In Budapest, Hungary

For the next nine days in this Central European city, captain Emily Ngii will lead Team Kenya against opponents from the rest of the world in a contest of speed, endurance, tact and mental strength in track and field competitions.

When the championship opens on Saturday, world champions Emmanuel Korir (men's 800m) and Faith Kipyegon (womens 1,500m) will be seeking to retain the titles they won in Oregon last year, while Jacob Krop (men 5,000m), Beatrice Chebet (women 5,000m), will be out to upgrade their silver medals they won last year to gold at the National Athletics Centre here in Budapest.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa will also be out to upgrade the bronze medal she won in 800m last year in Oregon to gold this year in Budapest.

Budapest may not be as popular a sporting destination as other European cities like London, Paris, Madrid or Rome, but Hungary’s capital city has greatly contributed to the folklore in the world’s most popular sport, football.

It is home to Ferenc Puskas, a legendary footballer regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and the game’s first real superstar.

Budapest-born Puskas, who died in 2006 at the age of 79, is by far the most easily recognizable Hungarian athlete. He won the Olympics football title with Hungary in 1952, and led the country to the final of the 1954 Fifa World Cup final, then switched allegiance to Spain.

On the streets of Budapest, and the world over, his legend has been given life in many ways. The Fifa Puskas Award, the world-acclaimed football honour given to the player who has scored the most beautiful game, is named after the former Real Madrid stalwart.

In 2002, the Nepstadion football venue in Budapest was renamed Puskas Ferenc Stadion in his honour.

Hungary is also home to legendary tennis player Monica Seles, and hosts Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the twisty Hungaroring Circuit.

Celes, a Serbian born to ethic Hungarian parents, won the French Open in 1990 at the age of 16 and went on to win eight major singles titles.

The narrow track width and tight corners of the Hungaroring Formula One Circuit in Budapest is a Formula One driver’s nightmare. It tests drivers’ capabilities to the fullest and has been known to throw the world championship title race wide open.

For the next nine days, the brand new National Athletics Stadium in Budapest will be a beehive of activity as nearly 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries compete in the senior track and field championships.

The brand purpose-built 35,000-seater facility will host track and field competitions, starting with tomorrow’s opening ceremony, which will be followed by the first track competition, the men’s 20km race walk.

Kenyans will have their first taste of action at 11.05am when the men’s 4x400m relay team of Wycliffe Kinyamal, Wiseman Were, Kennedy Musyoki Zablon Ekwam, Kelvin Sawe and Alex Ng’eno compete in the first round.

Kenyan fans will also be interested in men’s 100m preliminaries, men and women’s 1,500m heats, women’s 10,000m final, and men’s 4x400m final races, all which will be run on Saturday.

World Athletics President Seb Coe has expressed satisfaction with Hungary’s readiness to host the biennial track and field championships, saying competitors should expect 10 days of riveting action from Saturday.