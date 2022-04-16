Lawrence Cherono looks to regain Boston title

The 2019 Boston Marathon champion, Lawrence Cherono, is plotting to recapture the title when he parades for this year’s race on Monday among an array of stars.

Despite the withdrawal of Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele and Titus Ekiru, Cherono will come up against a rich field that includes defending champion Benson Kipruto who clocked two hours, five minutes and 13 seconds (2:05:13) to win last year’s title, the 2018 champion Yuki Kawauchi (2:07:27) from Japan, the 2017 winner Geoffrey Kirui (2:06:27), Lemi Berhanu, the 2016 champion with a personal best of 2:04:33, Lelisa Desisa who triumphed in 2015 and 2013 as well as the 2017 winner Geoffrey Kirui 2:06:27.

Cherono, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County under the Rosa Associati Camp, said that the race will be tough, but he is determined to be on the podium.

Nation Sport caught up with him doing his last long run training of 35 kilometres.

“My body feels good, and I will be competing on Monday with confidence. Everybody has trained well for this big race, and it will be complicated even for someone like me who has won the race before,” said Cherono, adding that he had a slight injury but he has healed and is in good shape.

The Valencia Marathon champion is known for running with his opponents up to the last few metres before he sprints to the finish line.

The women category will be seeking to register a new champion with last years’ winner Diana Kipyogei will not be defending her title.