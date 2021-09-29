Another firm breaks ties with Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan and African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala shows his medals during the interview with Nation Sport at his home in Kasarani, Nairobi on September 21, 2021

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from gaming firm OdiBets, Omanyala said he is yet to seal any deal with any company
  • Ochwanda explained that her firm provided Omanyala with legal, reputation management, Intellectual property management, PR and Communications services up until September 7 when they made a unilateral decision to cease representing him
  • Omanyala set a new African Record of 9.77 seconds when he finished second behind American Trayvon Bromell (9.76) during the Absa Kip Keino Classic on September 18, this year

Even as African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala casts his nets wide for sponsorship, a law firm that handled his doping case has terminated its contract with the athlete.

