Lagat, Cherono win Mozzart Bet Re-Discover Nandi road race

Weldon Lagat and Faith Cherono were on Sunday crowned winners of the 13th edition of Mozzart Bet Re-Discover Nandi 10km road race in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Lagat crossed the line in 30:01.81 ahead of Titus Kipruto who clocked 30:07.90 while Amos Kiplagat finished third after timing 30:13.49.

Lagat said he was using the race to prepare for the upcoming Prague 10km Road Race in Czech Republic where he will be going for the title.

“I had trained well for the race and I enjoyed the course because it was hilly and I have been training in such sections. This is part of my training because I have many races coming up starting with Prague 10km. My target is to go and perform well,” said Lagat who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Weldon Lagat crosses the finish line to win the 13th edition of Mozzart Bet Re-Discover Nandi 10km road race in Kapsabet, Nandi County on July 3, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Second-placed Kipruto, who was using the race in preparation for the Copenhagen Half Marathon in Denmark in September, said he would have won had he gotten his tactics right.

In the women's category, Cherono stuck with the leading pack before increasing her pace to win the race in 34:20.89 ahead of Daisy KImeli who clocked 34:49.14 while Zenah Jeptoo settled for third place in 34:59.81.

Faith Cherono cuts the tape to win the 13th edition of Mozzart Bet Re-Discover Nandi 10km road race in Kapsabet, Nandi County on July 3, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

“I will be competing next week in USA and when I heard about the race, I wanted to give it a shot and this will help me to fine tune. It was tough but I had prepared well back at home,” said Cherono who trains in Keringet, Nakuru County.

The theme for the race was ‘Supporting Green Economy and Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change Risks’.

The race started at Kapsasur, Nandi Forest and ended at Namgoi Primary School in Kapsabet town.

Selected results

Men

1. Weldon Lagat 30:01.81

2. Titus Kipruto 30:07.90

3. Amos Kiplagat 30:13.49

4. Bernard Kipkirui 30:16.59

5. Vincent Kigen 30:21.39

Women

1. Faith Cherono 34:20.89

2. Daisy Kimeli 34:49.14

3. Zenah Jeptoo 34:59.81

4. Eva Jerono 35:01.96