Kwamboka, Nusra reign in AK Kisii meet

Fast-rising Gladys Kwamboka reigned supreme to win women’s 10,000 metres during the fifth leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting held Friday at the Gusii Stadium.

National 100m hurdles champion Rukia Nusra took away the women’s 100m hurdles title as the national 200m and 100m champion Maximilla Imali claimed women’s long jump with national champion Isaac Kirwa going for men’s honours.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa and World Athletics Under-20 Championships gold medallist Reynold Kipkorir won in their specialties to reach the finals.

Kwamboka, the Kenya Police Cross Country Championships silver medallist, had fans, who included the KIsii governor Simba Arati on their feet, clocked 33 minutes and 59.5 seconds to win.

Kwamboka edged out the 2017 Africa Athletics Under-20 Championships 5,000m and 3,000m silver medallist, Sandrafelis Chebet to second place in 34:00.3 as Miriam Chebet settled third in 34:09.6.

“The conducive weather made it easy for me and it feels great winning at home, “said Kwamboka.

Nusra of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continued with her journey in pursuit of sub-13 seconds, winning her third event in AK series, clocking 13.9, beating compatriot Hannah Mwangi to second place in 14.7 as Jane Chege came third in 15.0.

“It feels good to win in Kisii but it means I need to keep on grinding until I get it right,” said Rukia, who won the second and third legs in Nairobi and Thika respectively.

Imali from Western, scaled 5.96 metres to settle the battle in long jump, beating Martha Nyabuto from Nairobi and Kenya Prisons’ Regina Mulatya to second and third places in 5.66m and 5.53m in that order.

KIrwa, the undisputed local king of jumps managed 7.49m to win men’s long jump after seeing off Bismarck Kipkorir from KDF who returned 7.23m.