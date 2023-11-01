KQ, NMG partner for coverage of New York race

Kenya Airways has partnered with the Nation Media Group (NMG) for the New York City Marathon coverage with the national carrier flying NMG’s Sports Print Lead Editor James Mwamba to the “Big Apple” for Sunday’s race.

Kenya Airways is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its groundbreaking Nairobi-New York direct flights which have benefited athletes travelling to compete in the United States of America.

“Kenya Airways is keen on the development of sports in our region and on using our assets and connectivity to provide opportunities for our athletes to compete in international competitions,” Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, noted yesterday.

Kenyan stars Edward Cheserek, Hellen Obiri, Brigid Kosgei, Peres Jepchirchir and defending champion Sharon Likedi are some of the elite athletes who will be available at today’s pre-race media conference at New York’s Central Park.

Approximately 2,000 celebrants, including runners from participating countries and territories around the world, will march across the marathon finish line during the iconic New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony tomorrow.