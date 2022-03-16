Korir: AK youth camps to start in April

Shadrack Chirchir and Gideon Rono battle it out during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour,

Shadrack Chirchir (left), and and Gideon Rono battle it out during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour, Under-20 men 8 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Chirchir won the race, Rono came second while Dennis Kipkirui was third.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He also made a stopover at the Ndura Athletics Training Camp in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.
  • “I’m impressed by the private stadium at the Ndura Athletics Training Camp which also has a gym and this is good for upcoming athletes. The Youth sub-committee will also consider this facility for the holiday camps because we had a few of them who participated last year during the World Under-20 Champions among them Noah Kibet, who won bronze medal in the 800m race," he added.

Preparations for the World Under-20 Championships set for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia have started earnestly with Athletics Kenya (AK) touring camps set to start in April.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.