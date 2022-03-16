Korir: AK youth camps to start in April

Preparations for the World Under-20 Championships set for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia have started earnestly with Athletics Kenya (AK) touring camps set to start in April.

AK Youth Development Director Barnaba Korir visited Kaptama Girls High School in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County where Africa Youth 800m silver medalist Sheila Chepkosgei is based.

Chepkosgei, a form four student, was disqualified during last year’s event and is set to graduate to the senior ranks as she eyes a place in World Championships or the Commonwealth Games team.

Korir said junior athletes must need to prepared early so that a strong team can be selected in the end.

“Juniors are crucial in transition and we have a lot of talent across the country and that is why we want to start early preparations so that we can select a strong team that will be heading to Cali, Colombia where we want to defend our title as a country.

“We shall be visiting the camps next month where those selected will be training from ahead of the trials so that they can have good time to polish up on their preparations because we have limited time,” he said.

Kenya will be seeking to defend its title for the third time consecutively after bagging a total of 16 medals (eight gold, one silver and seven bronze).

The national trials for the World Under-20 Championships team shall be held on July 8 and 9 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Korir also said that the Ministry of sports has approved the budget for athletics development and they are waiting for the disbursement of the funds so that the camps can be set up across the country.

“I want to appreciate and thank the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amin Mohammed who has supported AK in athletics development. The budget has been approved by the ministry and we are just waiting for disbursement so that the camps can be set up. We are targeting the school holidays because it’s longer and will give athletes good time to prepare,” added Korir.

He also made a stopover at the Ndura Athletics Training Camp in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.