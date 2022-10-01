Korir: Africa must step up to host major competitions

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Branch chairman Barnabas Korir has said Africa must develop infrastructure and technical capability to stage major championships.

In particular, Korir said Kenya stands a good chance of hosting the World Athletics Championships if the country upgrades its stadiums.

“African countries must develop the technical and infrastructural capacity to host key championships. Kenya met the criteria to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships except that Kasarani Stadium did not meet global standards. However, we have a chance to bid for the 2027 edition, and hopefully the new government will deliver on that front,” Korir told Nation Sport.

Korir was speaking upon arrival from Botswana, where he had gone to offer technical advice to the Local Organising Committee of Botswana leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series (Botswana Classic) which will be held on April 28 next year, and the Botswana Cross Country Challenge, a World Cross Country Gold Tour event which will be held on January 28.

Korir is happy with the progress made towards the hosting of the two championships.

“Preparations for hosting the two championships are proceeding well. The director of both meetings, Glody Dube was with us during the Kip Keino Classic, and his team has benefited from our experience. The events’ organiser, Golazo Sport, will also be on hand to assist. The venue, facilities required and the technical team are all in place, and Botswana’s government is fully behind the team,” Korir said.

World under-20 100 metres champion Letsile Tebogo is among the brand ambassadors of the two championships.