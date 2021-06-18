Kiyeng, Chepkoech book Tokyo Olympics steeplechase tickets

Beatrice Chepkoech.

World record holders Beatrice Chepkoech (right) leads the field at the water jump in the women's 3,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kiyeng, the 2015 World champion, took the lead from Chepkoech after the bell, clocking nine minutes and 24.5 seconds
  • Chepkoech,  the World 3,000m steeplechase record holder, timed 9:25.0 for second place to book the Tokyo Olympics ticket alongside Kiyeng.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng beat World champion Beatrice Chepkoech to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase race during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

