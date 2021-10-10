Kirui, Kiplagat lead Kenyan cast at Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui wins the men's marathon at the 2017 World Championships in central London on August 6, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiplagat won the Boston Marathon in 2017 before finishing second in the 2019 edition behind Degefa
  • Speaking to Nation Sport from Boston, Kiplagat said that it has been a long journey for her to compete in Boston on Monday
  • The men’s team consist of Benson Kipruto who has a personal best time of 2:05:13, Wilson Chebet (2:05:27), Filex Kiprotich (2:05:33), Thomas Kiplagat (2:06:00), Geoffrey Kirui (2:06:27) and debutants Nicholas Kosimbei and Leonard Barsoton

A strong cast of Kenyan athletes will be seeking top honours during the 125th edition of Boston Marathon on Monday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.