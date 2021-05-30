Kipruto, Rionoripo win 'Battle of the Teams' race

Athletes take a walk on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic before competing in the "Battle for the Teams" race on May 30, 2021. Benson Kipruto won in the men's category clocking 2:10:16 while Purity Rionoripo won in the women's category timing 2:20:14.
 

Kenyans Benson Kipruto and Purity Rionoripo are the winners of the "Battle of the Teams" race that was held in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday.

