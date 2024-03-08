Kipruto, Ndinda triumph at Wangari Maathai marathon

As a way of preserving the environment and promoting the values of late Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai, the organisers of a marathon race held in her honour say it will be held annually.

Promote values

The marathon has always been held to promote values which were fought for by the late politician and environmentalist such as climate change and environmental sustainability.

Related Benson Kipruto wins Tokyo Marathon in new course record Athletics

The fallen hero also consistently vouched for human rights, peace, international solidarity as well as women and children empowerment.

2000 athletes

The 2024 edition of Wangari Maathai marathon was held at Karura Forest on March 3, with over 2000 athletes of all ages and abilities taking part.

It is from the positives drawn that the organisers have resorted to it being an annual affair.



“Wangari Mathaai fought tooth and nail so that we can enjoy such places and that is why we will continue preserving our forests. We are planning to have this event annually and in different forests across the country. We hope to see it grow bigger and better in future," explained Wangari Maathai Foundation Chairperson Wanjira Maathai

"This Marathon is part of the late Wangari Maathai legacy and we want to celebrate what she meant to the world,” added Maathai.

Apart from being an annual event, the organisers are also planning to introduce the 42 km race.

Athletes have been competing in the 5km, 10km and 21 km races.

Health benefits

Caroline Nduta, 65, among the oldest runners in this year’s race, acknowledged that the race has health benefits to many Kenyans.

“Running in such a beautiful forest is very breathtaking and relaxing, we should have more of such events because it will help people get fit and stay in shape and be healthy,” stated the jovial Nduta after finishing the 21 km race.

Nehemiah Kipruto and Fridah Ndinda each pocketed Sh75,000 after clinching the 10km race in the male and female categories.