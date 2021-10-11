Kipruto, Kipyogei complete Kenyan sweep at Boston Marathon

Kenyans dominated the 125th edition of Boston Marathon as debutants Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei bagged victory.

Kipruto, who ran behind the pack all along surged forward and when there was no reaction from his competitors, maintained the pace all the way to the finishing line winning in 2 hours 09 minutes and 51 seconds.

The soft-spoken athlete who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the 2Running Club said that he was in good shape and decided to break from the group after his body responded well.

“It was a tough race and I have known Boston as one of the toughest course. I was in good shape having trained well back at home and I’m happy that I managed to win today,” said Kipruto after the race.

Kipruto entered the race as the third fastest athlete in the elite field with a personal best time of 2:05:13.

This is his third career win in the marathon having won Toronto Marathon in 2018 and Prague Marathon in May this year.

Ethiopians Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) came in second and third positions respectively.

There was drama when USA’s CJ Albertson surged forward early on before the chasing group caught up and left him behind.

Albertson crossed the 10km mark in 29:32 which was one minute ahead of the second group which had about 10 athletes.

In the women's race, Kipyogei, 27, ran a tactical race after breaking at the 35km mark where she increased her pace before Ethiopia’s Getsenet Gudeta caught up with her.

Kipyogei went further ahead and led all the way to the tape clocking 2:24:50. This was her third marathon and her first in the majors.

She also said that the pace was slow thus she decided to increase it since she was in good shape.

“The course was hard but I had prepared well. The pace looked slow and I decided to increase my pace and I’m happy it worked for me,” said the Iten-based athlete.