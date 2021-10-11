Kipruto, Kipyogei complete Kenyan sweep at Boston Marathon

Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei

Benson Kipruto (left) and Diana Kipyogei (right) of Kenya hold up the victory trophy after taking first place in the professional men's and women's divisions during the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on October 11, 2021. Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan clean sweep in the men's and women's races at the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, timing late bursts to perfection to win their first major titles.

Photo credit: Joseph Prezioso | AFP

  • Kipruto who ran behind the pack all along surged forward and when there was no reaction from his competitors, maintained the pace all the way to the finishing line winning in 2 hours 09 minutes and 51 seconds
  • Kipruto entered the race as the third fastest athlete in the elite field with a personal best time of 2:05:13
  • In the women's race, Kipyogei, 27, ran a tactical race after breaking at the 35km mark where she increased her pace before Ethiopia’s Getsenet Gudeta caught up with her


Kenyans dominated the 125th edition of Boston Marathon as debutants Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei bagged victory. 

