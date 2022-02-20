Kipruto, Kipsang bounce back in Britain meet

Collins Kipruto

Collins Kipruto (left) and Eglay Nalyanya during an interview with Nation Sport shortly after the 2x2x400 meters relay race in which they were disqualified for an infringement at the IAAF World Relays at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May 11, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipruto clocked season's best one minute and 45.39 seconds to win men's 800m, beating home athlete Elliot Gilles to second place in 1:45.42
  • Kipsang romped home in season's best 3:34.57 after seeing off Adel Michaal from Spain in 3:35.30


Kenyans Collins Kipruto and Abel Kipsang made up for their lacklustre shows in France on Thursday with emphatic victories at Muller Indoor Grand Prix at Arena Birmingham, Great Britain on Saturday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.