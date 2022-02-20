Kipruto, Kipsang bounce back in Britain meet

Kenyans Collins Kipruto and Abel Kipsang made up for their lacklustre shows in France on Thursday with emphatic victories at Muller Indoor Grand Prix at Arena Birmingham, Great Britain on Saturday night.

Kipruto clocked season's best one minute and 45.39 seconds to win men's 800m, beating home athlete Elliot Gilles to second place in 1:45.42.

Alvaro de Arriba from Spain timed 1:45.82 to settle third in the Gold Tour event.

Kipruto had finished ninth at Hauts-de France Pas-de-Calais on Thursday in France.

The 27-year-old Kipruto had won the Meeting de l’Eure in 1:47.05 in France on February 14.

Kipsang romped home in season's best 3:34.57 after seeing off Adel Michaal from Spain in 3:35.30. Robert Farken clocked 3:35.34 for third.