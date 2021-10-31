Kiprop, Kipketer reign supreme at Stanchart Nairobi Marathon

Elisha Kiprop

Elisha Kiprop wins the men's 42km race during the Stanchart Nairobi Marathon on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

What you need to know:

  • The women's wheelchair race was won by Caroline Wanjira who clocked 2:11:58. Rahel Akoth Alar was second in 2:23:05. Eunice Atieno came in third at 2:39:10.
  • The National Police Service won the Corporate Relay. The Kenya Forest Service were second as KDF wound up third.

Elisha Kiprop had a second bite of the cherry as he fought off tough competition from Alphonce Kigen and Joshua Kogo to win the 2021 Stanchart Nairobi Marathon on Sunday.

