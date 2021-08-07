Kipng'etich, Kithome ready for 400m hurdles challenge on home soil

Peter Kithome

Peter Kithome (417) celebrates after winning the 400m hurdles final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The global track and field championship has attracted more than 128 member federations and will see more than 1,400 athletes compete for various honours
  • Kithome and Kipng’etich have been training in a bio-secure bubble at Kasarani Stadium
  • Kipng’etich was inspired to take up 400m hurdles by the late Nicholas Bett who won gold medal at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing

Kenya will be seeking to wrestle the men’s 400 metres hurdles title from South Africa when Allocius Kipng’etich and Peter Kithome line up in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from August 17-22.

