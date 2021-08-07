Kipng'etich, Kithome ready for 400m hurdles challenge on home soil

Kenya will be seeking to wrestle the men’s 400 metres hurdles title from South Africa when Allocius Kipng’etich and Peter Kithome line up in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from August 17-22.

At the 2018 edition of the junior championship held in Tampere, Finland, South Africa’s Sokwakhana Zazini won gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The global track and field championship has attracted more than 128 member federations and will see more than 1,400 athletes compete for various honours.

Kithome and Kipng’etich have been training in a bio-secure bubble at Kasarani Stadium.

Moitalel Mpoke who represented Kenya in the race in Finland did not go past the semi-finals. He finished fifth in his heat in a time of 51.94sec.

Kithome, who hails from Masinga in Machakos County says his failure to secure a chance to represent Kenya at the 2019 East Africa Secondary School Games motivated him to work harder in training.

“I wanted to represent my school at the 2019 East Africa Secondary School Games but I finished third at the nationals, thereby missing a chance but that didn’t stop me from training. I wanted to be one of the best athletes in the one-lap race and I’m happy my athletics career is taking the right direction,” Kithome told Nation Sport.

Kithome says his training has been incident-free.

“When coronavirus pandemic struck, it gave me ample time to train. I knew athletes from the other countries will come up strongly but I’m prepared. I am working on my speed which will put me in good standing in the race,” revealed Kithome.

Form Four student at St Valentine Secondary School in Machakos County is happy with the input of his coach.

“The plan is to qualify from the heats and then take each stage as it comes. We should be careful not to make any mistakes because I and my teammate Kipng’etich want to make our country proud ,” he added.

Kithome started his career in 2019 as a 400m runner before switching to the 400m hurdles race.

Kipng’etich was inspired to take up 400m hurdles by the late Nicholas Bett who won gold medal at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

“I started my career by competing in the 110m hurdles but after watching Nicholas Bett win gold during the 2015 World Athletics Championships in lane eight, I decided to try it. So far I’m happy with my progression,” he said.

More than anything else, he is motivated by the desire to shine before home fans.

The Form Four student at Kipsigak High School in Nandi County has benefited from training by former 800m world champion Janeth Jepkosgei.

“My preparations for the national trials took shape during individual training sessions just when the corona virus pandemic forced the suspension of all sporting activities. I thank Janeth Jepkosgei for the support she gave us in training camp in Namgoi High School in Kapsabet,” said Kipng’etich.

He looks up to Norway’s Karsten Warholm who broke the world record in the distance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.