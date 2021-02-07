Kiplimo cruises to victory in Nairobi Cross Country meet

Naibei Kiplimo from Embakasi waylaid the large field and a gusty course to reign supreme in men’s 10m race during the Athletics Kenya Nairobi Cross Country Championships at Kenya Prisons Service grounds, Nairobi West on Sunday.

Kiplimo, who settled second last year, rallied from behind heading into the final lap, sweeping through past four rivals to win in 30 minutes and 04.77 seconds to make his intentions obvious ahead of the National Cross Country Championships.

“The wind was to heavy and that is why I opted to stay behind before striking at the right time. I stayed behind to monitor their running style and strength and it worked well,” said Kiplimo, who is now eyeing a top 10 finish at the nationals on February 13 after finishing 20th in 2019 and 29th in 2020.

“It’s my dream to once don the national titles...I believe this year could be a break for me,” said the 21-year-old Kiplimo, who trains in Ngong.

Peter Mwaniki (Dagoretti) came in second in 30:09.42 with Shadrack Masai (Langáta) capturing the last podium place in 30:14.05.

Victor Chepkwony (Langáta), who was fresh from finishing sixth at Kenya Prisons Services Cross Country Championships, romped home first in men’s under-20 8km race in 24:42.23 to see off Jackson Kikana (Njiru) 25:00.00 and Onesmus GItau (Westlands) 25:50.03.

Peter Kibui (Embakasi) won boys’under-18 6km race in 19:10.1 where Peter Kamau (Langáta) and Alex Kiprotich (Langata) settled second and third in 20:15.9 and 21:56.5 respectively.

