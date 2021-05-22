Kiplagat, Chepchumba win 5,000m event at Central Rift U-20 pre-trials

Emmanuel Kiplagat in the 5,000m race

Emmanuel Kiplagat (right), from Baringo County leads other athletes to victory during the men' 5,000m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiplagat, who recently completed high school, ran a brilliant race from behind before surging forward in the last two laps to win the race
  • Chepchumba, who is a Form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School, managed to shake off her competitors in the final lap winning the race in 16:19.7 ahead of Zenah Jeptoo from Nandi County
  • Jemutai - who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County - told Nation Sport he race helped her identify few mistakes ahead of the trials where she wants to represent Kenya in the mile race in the global event

Watch these names: Emmanuel Kiplagat and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Lewandowski breaks Mueller's Bundesliga record

  2. Posta derail Leopards' title charge at Ruaraka

  3. Rampnt Homeboyz humiliate Stima in Kakamega

  4. Kiplagat, Chepchumba win 5,000m event at Central Rift U-20 pre-trials

  5. Lille ready to knock PSG off perch in tense French Ligue 1 finale

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.