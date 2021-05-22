Kiplagat, Chepchumba win 5,000m event at Central Rift U-20 pre-trials

Watch these names: Emmanuel Kiplagat and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Africa Under-18 Championships gold medallist Emmanuel Kiplagat completed a rare double in the 3,000 and 5,000 metres at the Athletics Kenya mini-trials for the World Under-20 Championships at the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Kapsabet yesterday.

Also, Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Nandi County completed a double in the 400m and 800m.

Wanyonyi won in the 400m in 49.13 seconds ahead of Josephat Kipleting (50.53) while Samuel Kibet (51.48) was third.

In the two-lap race, Wanyonyi crossed the line in 1:50.37 ahead of Dennis Kipkemboi (1:52.84) while Peter Kipruto (1:53.36) was third.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right), from Nandi County on his way to victory during the men's 400m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The trials brought together athletes from Nandi, Baringo and Uasin Gishu counties with places in the team that will represent Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi their target.

The global age-group competition will be held in Nairobi from August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Kiplagat, running under the Baringo County flag, and who has just finished high school, stalked his rivals before surging forward and going for the jugular in the last two laps to win the 5,000m race in 14 minutes, 12.1 seconds.

Second was Levi Kibet from Nandi County (14:13.0) while Fredrick Tomon from West Pokot sealed the podium in 14:18.34.

Kiplagat said he prepared well ahead of the race and was expecting the good results.

“I had focused my training towards the race and I’m happy I managed to win, but I still have some work to do because competition is stiff.

“I know there are other athletes who are working hard to make the team and I need to be in good shape ahead of the trials because this is a new specialty for me,” said Kiplagat.

Winnie Jemutai second (right), from Uasin Gishu County and other athletes battle it out during the women 1,500m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021. Jemutai won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the 3,000m race, the race was tight and in the end, Kiplagat had the last laugh after emerging top in 8:14.3 ahead of Gilbert Kiprotich who timed 8:15.1 while Frankline Kiptoo was third after clocking 8:23.8.

In the women's 3,000m category, Marion Jepng’etich (9:08.31), Grace Loibach (9:32.32) and Naomi Jeptoo (9:49.9) completed the podium places.

In the women’s 5,000m, Brenda Chepchumba, a form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School, shook off her competitors in the final lap to win in 16:19.7 ahead of Zenah Jeptoo (16:21.4) while Debra Jemutai was third in 16:33.8.

In the 1,500m race, Winnie Jemutai won in 4:29.3 ahead of Daisilah Jerono (4:30.1) while Naomi Kemboi (4:32.5) was third.

The men’s 1,500m saw Uasin Gishu’s Stephen Masindet (3:51.4), Denis Cheruiyot (3:52.2) also from Uasin Gishu, second while Maxwell Kipkoech from Nandi was third in 3:52.2.

Brenda Jepchumba (left), from Baringo County and other athletes battle it out during the women's 5,000m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Region World Under-20 Championships pre-trials held at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021. Jepchumba won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The juniors will meet again at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, for the trials on July 1 and 2 where a strong team will be selected to represent Kenya in August.

Kenya will be defending the title she won in the last event held in Tampere, Finland, where they bagged 11 medals.

Athletics Kenya youth development committee chairman Barnaba Korir said he was impressed with the performance from the youths adding that the national trials will attract some of the best athletes.