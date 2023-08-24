Kipkorir, Kipsang call for change after missing out on 1500m medals

In Budapest

In the wake of poor performance in men’s 1,500 metres final on Wednesday at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Kenya’s representatives in the race, Abel Kipsang and Reynold Kipkorir, have called for radical change of strategy to enable the country keep up with competitors.

World Indoor Championships bronze medallist Kipsang of Kenya, who looked destined to take silver, surrendered third place to Narve Gilje Nordas of Norway less than 10 metres from the finish line to wind up fourth in three minutes, 29.89 seconds. Nordas took bronze in 3:29.68 behind winner, Olympics bronze medallist Josh Kerr of the United Kingdom who won in a season best time of 3:29.38.

Kerr himself overtook reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen five metres from the finish, the Norwegian timing 3:29.65 for second place.

Kenya’s other representative in the race, World Under-20 Championships 1,500m gold medallist Reynold Kipkorir, ran out of gas and finished a distant eighth in 3:30.78.

Noting that 1,500m race is increasingly is becoming a full sprint, Kipsang and Kipkorir have urged Kenyan coaches to review strategies for the races so as to keep up with opponents.

“My kick failed me after the first 400m of the race, and I don’t know what the problem was. I have learnt a lot of things here which we should put to use in future. We should consider changing our tactics because the competition has changed a lot. We did well in the first lap but even then, I noted that some athletes kicked as early as the first lap, which calls for change of tactic,” Kipkorir said, adding that he will compete in Brussels Diamond League, then shift focus to 2024 Olympic Games.

“My body did not recover well after the heats and the semis, and it is a learning point. I need to work on my speedwork to get things right,” Kipkorir said.

Kipsang, who finished seventh in the race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, said his strategy failed him in the race.

“Although I have improved from seventh last year to fourth here, we need to review our tactics in races. I could see him (Nordas) coming behind me, but I was too tired to accelerate. My strategy did not work well,” he said.

Timothy Cheruiyot last won the title for Kenya at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.