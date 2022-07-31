Kipkorir, Kimaiyo to light up 1,500m heats in Cali

Reynold Kipkorir and Daniel Kimaiyo will launch Kenya’s quest for medals at the 2022 World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Monday night when they compete in men’s 1,500 metres heats from 8pm (Kenyan time).

At the same time, Kenya’s Samuel Kibathi and Nelson Mandela were expected to compete in the final of men’s 5,000m race this morning at 3.55am.

Although they will compete in the preliminary stage, Kipkorir and Kimaiyo’s performance will set the tone for Kenya. Being the first Team Kenya athletes to step out on the track at Cali to compete in the 19th edition of the championship, they will be out to not only make a strong statement for the country in the championship, but to also secure passage to the semi-final stage of the metric-mile race.

More importantly, they will be seeking to retain the gold medal which Vincent Kibet won for Kenya at the delayed 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships held in Nairobi last year. Kibet timed 3min,37.24sec to win gold in the premier middle distance running event last year at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ethiopians Weken Adisu (3:37.86) and Melkeneh Azize (3:40.22) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Kipkorir is fully aware of the task ahead.

“We will be the ones to open the championship for Kenya, and we hope to do well. We have had no disruptions in training, and that puts us in a good mental state. We have been preparing for this since last year. The first target is to reach the final, and then take it forward from there,” the 18-year-old said.

He is cognisant of Kenya’s dwindling fortunes in the race at the senior category, something he wishes to improve.

“I watched the senior championships in Oregon and realized that we have a huge task ahead,” he said of Kenya’s performance at the senior championships where defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot faded to sixth in the final, followed by his compatriot Abel Kipsang.

With a personal best time of 3:34.02, Kimaiyo is the fastest athlete in the field, followed by Kipkorir (3:36.09).

The 17-year-old Kimaiyo timed 3:36.09 to win at the national trials held at Kasarani on July 2, while the 18-year-old Kipkorir faced a stiffer test, timing a personal best of 3:34.77 to finish fourth at the national trials for the 2022 World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games, but stepped down to the junior category.

The two will come up against Ethiopian pair of Ermias Girma and Adihana Kasaye with a personal best of 3:36.28 and 3:36.38. Kasaye finished third at this year’s African Championships in 3:38.27. Girma is also entered for the 800m. The others are USA’s Nathan Green who has a Personal best of 3:37.46, and Luxembourg’s Vivien Henz (3:38.89).

The final race will be run on Wednesday at 3.55am.

In the final of men’s 5,000m race which was scheduled for this morning at 3.55am, Samuel Kibathi and Nelson Mandela, with personal best times of 13:47.86 and 13:55.50 come up against tough opposition from Ethiopian athletes as they seek to retain the title Benson Kiplangat won in Nairobi last year.