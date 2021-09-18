Kip Keino Classic: Kiplimo reigns in 10,000m, Chelimo destroys the pack

The 2019 Boston Half Marathon champion Philemon Kiplimo charged from behind before the bell to win the men's 10,000m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Kiplimo clocked 28 minutes and 37.96 seconds to triumph, beating Reuben Longosiwa to second place in 28:38.97.

Geoffrey Kiprotich settled third in 28:38.99.

"I am happy to win. I just decided to stay behind the pack to rest my rivals before bursting to the front with the last lap to go and the tactics worked,' said Kiplimo, adding that he was using the race as part of his preparation for a series road races soon.

"I was just trying my speed and it looks good," said Kiplimo.

Elsewhere, World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo destroyed the field to win women's 5,000m race. Chelimo took command early to lead with six laps to go and triumphed in 14 minutes and 55.27 seconds.

Eva Cherono came second in 15:12.16 as Tokyo Olympics 5,000m representative Lilian Kasait settled third in 15:17.71.

"It was a good race even though the weather proved heavy," said Chelimo, adding that it was a great way to end her season before focusing on a busy next year.

Chelimo said she will be going for nothing short of victory at the World Athletics Championships next year in Oregon, United States after she claimed silver in 2019 in Doha.