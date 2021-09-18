Kip Keino Classic: Kiplimo reigns in 10,000m, Chelimo destroys the pack

Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Athletes compete in the men's 10,000m race during Kip Keino Classic

Athletes compete in the men's 10,000m race during Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • "I am happy to win. I just decided to stay behind the pack to rest my rivals before bursting to the front with the last lap to go and the tactics worked,' said Kiplimo, adding that he was using the race as part of his preparation for a series road races soon.
  • "I was just trying my speed and it looks good," said Kiplimo.

The 2019 Boston Half Marathon champion Philemon Kiplimo charged from behind before the bell to win the men's 10,000m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

