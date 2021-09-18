Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Kip Keino Classic:Impressive Mboma beats Talou in 200m

Christine Mboma

Namibia's Christine Mboma celebrates after winning the women's 200m during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mboma, who started slowly, exploded in the last 50m to win in 22.40 seconds, beating Ta Lou, the African Games 100m champion, to second place.
  • "I am happy to return to this beautiful stadium in less than a month to win. It feels good to compete in Africa,  my motherland, " said Mboma, who won the world under-20 200m title at the same venue last month.

Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma held off World 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Talou to win the women's 200m race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday.

