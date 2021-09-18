Kip Keino Classic:Impressive Mboma beats Talou in 200m
Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma held off World 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Talou to win the women's 200m race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday.
Mboma, who started slowly, exploded in the last 50m to win in 22.40 seconds, beating Ta Lou, the African Games 100m champion, to second place.
"I am happy to return to this beautiful stadium in less than a month to win. It feels good to compete in Africa, my motherland, " said Mboma, who won the world under-20 200m title at the same venue last month.
"I only started 200m this year and I am still working on my technique," said Mboma, who is fresh from winning the Diamond League 200m series.
Ta Lou wasn't disappointed for finishing second.
"It has been a long season and I felt it good to end the season in Africa. This is to show the world that Africa too can organise good events," said Ta Lou.