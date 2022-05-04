Kip Keino Classic: Chespol eyes back-to-back women’s 3,000m steeplechase wins

Former World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol will be out to retain her title when this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic goes down on Saturday at Kasarani.

Chespol won last year after timing 9:30.55 ahead of her compatriots Fancy Cherono (9:32.50) and Jacklyine Chepkoech (9:33.64) and will be out to impress in front of home fans in the only World Athletics Continental Gold Tour in Africa at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Olympics champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda, Kenyan-born Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto and Jacklyine Chepkoech, who beat Chespol at the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at MISC last week, are some of the athletes to look out for in the race.

There is also the Ethiopian legion of Gebregiwrgs Atsbeha, Almayew Sembo Welteji, Meseret Birhan Welteji and Ansa Weynshet Weldetsadik.

Chespol believes with the race coming early in the season, only athletes who have hit form early will win.

“I last competed internationally in November where I managed to win in the 10km De Lille, Lille road race in France. But in terms of track events, I have not competed much this season," Chespol said.

Chespol, who currently trains in Ngong, Kajiado County under Coach Gideon Chirchir from Kenya Prisons Service, has her eyes set on the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Chepkoech, who trains under the Global Sports Communication stable, knows that she is the underdog but she will be out to better her performance from last year.

“Last year, I was third but I have done good preparations and my target is to win the race. I’m honoured to compete with the Olympics champion,” said Chepkoech, who thanked her coaches Patrick Sang and Richard Metto for the good mentorship.

Jeruto was on fire last year at the Doha Diamond League, before extending her dominance with victory at Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, USA.