Kip Keino Classic: Chepng’etich, Keter claim 1500m crowns

Faith Chepng'etich of Kenya wins the women's 1,500m race

Faith Chepng'etich of Kenya wins the women's 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Keter graduated to senior ranks in style, clocking 3:35.99 to edge out Moroccan Abdellatif Sadiki to second place in 3:36.63.
  • Ethiopia Kasaye Adehena came in third in 3:38.18.

Olympic and Diamond League 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich easily retained her Absa Kip Keino Classic women's 1,500m at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.