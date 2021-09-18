Kip Keino Classic: Chepng’etich, Keter claim 1500m crowns

Olympic and Diamond League 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich easily retained her Absa Kip Keino Classic women's 1,500m at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

World Under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter claimed men's 1,500m after cashing on the absence of defending champion and mentor Timothy Cheruiyot.

Chepng'etich timed 4:02.41 to win, beating Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye to second place.

"My plan fell in place as expected and it feels great to win again on home soil," said Chepng'etich, who won gold in 1,500m at the 2017 World championships, before settling for silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Vincent Keter of Kenya wins the men's 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I will take a break before focusing on next year where i want to recapture my title ans improve on my personal best of 3:51.07," said Chepng'etich.

Keter graduated to senior ranks in style, clocking 3:35.99 to edge out Moroccan Abdellatif Sadiki to second place in 3:36.63.

Ethiopia Kasaye Adehena came in third in 3:38.18.