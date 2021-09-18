Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Kip Keino Classic Belarusian breaks javelin championship record

Timothy Herman

Belgian Timothy Herman reacts during the the men's javelin event at the Absa Kip Kieno Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • South African Johannes Grobler managed 77.79m to finish second followed by Belgian Timothy Herman in 77.73.
  • "I started well throwing 73.84, 74.07 and 75.78 but the hot and humid weather proved tricky and couldn't move well. We trained under chilly weather and today's conditions were a surprise, " said Kiprotich, who now turn his focus to next season.
  • "I target is to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games and World Championships," said Kiprotich.

Belarusian Aliaksei Kathkavets hauled a Championship Record to win the men's javelin at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

