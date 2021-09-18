Kip Keino Classic Belarusian breaks javelin championship record

Belarusian Aliaksei Kathkavets hauled a Championship Record to win the men's javelin at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Karhkavets threw 82.65m to victory as defending champion Alexander Kiprotich from Kenya settled fifth with a throw of 75.78.

Kiprotich won the inaugural event last year in 76.71m.

South African Johannes Grobler managed 77.79m to finish second followed by Belgian Timothy Herman in 77.73.

"I started well throwing 73.84, 74.07 and 75.78 but the hot and humid weather proved tricky and couldn't move well. We trained under chilly weather and today's conditions were a surprise, " said Kiprotich, who now turn his focus to next season.