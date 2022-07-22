Kinyamal, Korir, Wanyonyi: Three-pronged gold attack

In Eugene, Oregon

There has been plenty of disappointment back home and a lot of frustration within Team Kenya at the Oregon World Athletics Championships.

One by one, the Kenyan competitors have left the Eugene stage discontent with their performance.

Despite winning six medals, only Faith Kipyegon smiled with a title -- the 1,500m crown. The nation failed to defend four titles.

World 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon joins traditional dancers in a jig upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 21, 2022 from Oregon, USA. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With the championship set to wrap up in two days, men’s 800m trio of Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Wycliffe Kinyamal Kisasy want to alter the dipping trend.

They all survived the semi-finals on Thursday on contrasting styles to make the final set for the early hours of Monday (4.10am Kenyan time) at the Hayward Field.

“Now it’s just the medals nothing else,” Kinyamal, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion said after finishing second in his semi-final run in a time of 1:45.49. The winner of that race was his compatriot and Olympic champion Korir who had posted a season best of 1:45.38.

“It was tough but at least we are in the final,” stated Korir.

Teenager Noah Kibet, who bagged silver during the World Indoor Championships, bowed out in eighth place in the second semi-final.

Noah Kibet of Team Kenya competes in the Men's 800m Semi-Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

In the third semis, Wanyonyi faded to finish third place but with a fast 1:45.42 that earned him passage to the final as one of the two fastest losers.

“I know making it to the final was hard so that’s why I started the race at a high pace,” said Wanyonyi, who won the world U-20 title in Nairobi a year ago.

“Now that we are three Kenyans in the final, we don’t know who is going to win,” Wanyonyi noted. “I just want to be in the medal bracket. Everyone for himself.”

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya competes in the men's 800m Semi-Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Andy Lyons | AFP

This is the first time that Kenya has three men in the 800m final at the championship since the Beijing 2015 edition.

In the Chinese capital, world record holder David Rudisha won the race, Ferguson Rotich came fourth while Alfred Kipketer finished eighth.

And despite Kipyegon Bett’s bronze at London 2017 and Rotich’s bronze in Doha, three years ago, Kenya hasn’t won the 800m world title since 2015.

So, by having three of eight runners, the probability of the desired gold is surely higher.

“I am sure we are going to deliver something,” Korir said.

“Because I am with Korir, it’s either one or two, anybody will get it,” Kinyamal, 25, said. “Now, this is where the real race begins.”

And perhaps, the 25-year-old can walk the talk. He is currently the second fastest man in the world this year having won the Kenyan trials with a time of 1:43.54 at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

“I am feeling good,” Kinyamal said. He is even motivated to emulate the two-time Olympic and world champion Rudisha over the two-lap race.

“By the way, I come from the same village (Narok County) with Rudisha, about 11km. So after his retirement it's now up to me now to carry the name of my village. We will fight for the medals,” Kinyamal added.

Whereas the Kenyan trio have a chance to sweep all three top places just like Team USA did with the men’s 100m, 200m and shot put finals, they will have some questions to answer from the other five men.