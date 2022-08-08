Kinyamal dedicates gold medal to his 4-year-old son

In Birmingham

After successfully defending his Commonwealth Games 800 metres title, Wycliffe Kinyamal is plotting for more success.

“But my main target now is now the World Athletics Championships next year and the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he said Kinyamal.

“I now want the big ones and to lower my personal best.”

Compatriot Emmanuel Korir holds both the Olympic and world 800m titles.

Kinyamal, who has a personal best of one minute and 43.12 seconds, wants to run sub 1:43.

Kinyamal led at the bell in 55.56 seconds before holding up the field to win in one minute and 47.52 seconds in the final held at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Peter Bol from Australia clocked 1:44.66 to settle second for silver as Ben Patterson from England went for bronze in 1:48.25.

It was an impressive turnaround for Kimanyal, 25, who finished last in the final of the world championships in July.

"Eugene (the worlds final) was disappointing but it is just like any race," he said. "Because if today you win, tomorrow you lose.

"I guess because I failed there, I looked forward to coming here to defend my title."

Kinyamal, who dedicated the title to his four-year-old son Gift Odupoyi, said he will be ready to defend his title for the second time in 2026.

“It feels good after I didn’t perform well at the world championships in Oregon. My body just locked during the final I just couldn’t move. But I am fine now,” said Kinyamal, who ensured that Kenya sealed its 10th title at the Games.