Kimeli, Simiu get herculian task of reclaiming elusive 5,000m gold

Nicholas Kimeli

Nicholas Kimeli celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • The last and only Kenyan to win gold over the distance is John Ngugi at the 1988 Seoul Games.
  • Kimeli and Simiu, who went toe-to-toe for the better part of the race, broke away from the pack in the initial stages of the contest.

Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu have now been bestowed with the honour of bringing back the Olympic 5,000m title to Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. KCB compound Mathare United's relegation woes

  2. Big names fall as Kenya names team for Tokyo Olympics

  3. City Stars edge Homeboyz to extend winning streak

  4. KPA teams maintain winning ways in Lilongwe

  5. Peerless Hellen Obiri punches Olympics ticket at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.