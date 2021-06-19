Kimeli, Simiu get herculian task of reclaiming elusive 5,000m gold

Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu have now been bestowed with the honour of bringing back the Olympic 5,000m title to Kenya.

The last and only Kenyan to win gold over the distance is John Ngugi at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Kimeli and Simiu, who went toe-to-toe for the better part of the race, broke away from the pack in the initial stages of the contest.

Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu compete in the men's 5,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kimeli would then hold off Simiu in the last lap to win in 13 minutes and 02.87 as Simiu clocked 13:05.05 for second place.

"The race went as planned after I prepared well. I told my coaches that I won't go back home empty handed and I thank God for this victory, " said Kimeli adding that training with Geoffrey Kamworor, who won men's 10,000m, helped refine his speed.

"I knew victory was in sight after I watched Kamworor win the 10,000m race yesterday," said Kimeli, adding that he wasn't feeling well on the eve of the race but prayed to God for healing.

Nicholas Kimeli celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Simui said Kimeli's experience will be vital. "We shall consult each other ahead of the games and I know we shall be able to train well and plan how to attack the field which is competitive," said Simiu.

Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu celebrate at the end of the men's 5,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group