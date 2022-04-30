Kimeli leads Kenyan sweep in half marathon, Adizero honours Tirop

Mathew Kimeli led a Kenyan sweep of the podium in the men's half marathon during the second edition of Adizero, Road to Records Adidas race in Herzogenaurach in Germany on Saturday.

Mathew sprinted in the last few metres to win the race in 59:30 ahead of his compatriots Bernard Kimeli (59:32) ad Alfred Barkach (59:32) who wound second and third respectively.

Mathew stayed at the read of the lead pack for the better part of the race before surging forward in the last kilometre to claim victory.

Mathew said competing in last year's event helped him to master the course, especially the hilly section.

“The race was good but I had to do good calculation and that is why I went for the finish in the last few metres. I had preserved my energy because I knew that the race would be tough in the end,” said Mathew.

A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the late Agnes Tirop before the women’s 10km race started.

The 10km race has also been named after the former record holder and it will now be known as the "Agnes Jebet Tirop 10km race."

Tirop was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet on October 13 last year.

Organisers of the Adizero event paid tribute to her by playing the video where she broke the women's only 10km world record last year before the women’s 10km race started.

A video was also played of Tirop’s Angels Foundation chairperson, Viola Lagat, highlighting the organisations short and long term plans in their fight eradicate Gender Based Violence.

Ethiopia’s Fentaye Azale won the women's 10km race after timing 30:24 ahead of Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi (30:33) and Sheila Chepkirui (30:35).

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie took charge in the last 300m to win the men's 10km in 26:43 ahead of his compatriot Sebastian Sawe (26:54), the fastest losing time in the 10km road race, while Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera was third.

Kibiwott said his target was to run sub 27.

“I knew this race would be tough and that is why I ran from behind because everybody looked good. I’m happy to have won the race,”Kandie.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa ensured the Kenyan runners won't have their way as the case in the men's half marathon, outsprinting Rosemary Wanjiru in the last two kilometres to triumph in 1:07:28. Wanjiru timed 1:07:36 for second place while Ethiopian's Ftaw Zeray settled third in 1:07:42.

The men’s 5km race was won by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in 12:53, Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli was second in 12:55 while Levy Kibet (13:02) settled for third place.