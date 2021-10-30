Kimeli, Jepkosgei win Moi Girls charity road race

Nicholas Kimeli and Feliciana Jepkosgei were crowned champions of the Moi Kapsowar Girls High School 10km charity road race in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kimeli crossed the line in 28:04 ahead of Jacob Krop who timed 28:42 while Kennedy Kimutai emerged third IN 28:43 in the closely contested race.

Nicholas Kimeli crosses the finish line to win the men's 10km during the Moi Girls High School charity road race in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 30, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |

Kimeli, fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the 5,000 metres final, said the race was part of his training programme after he took a break at the end of last season.

"The race was tough though I had not prepared well but I'm happy I managed to win. This is just part of my build up for next season's events," said Kimeli who trains at Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kimeli confirmed he will be active in the cross country weekend meets as he prepares to take a stab at the World Cross Country Tour that will be held in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County in February next year.

In the women's category, Jepkosgei produced a stunning comeback to win "against all hope" in the race.

She won the race in 32:42.30 ahead of Jessica Chelangat (32:49.19) while Brilliant Jepkorir (32:56.00) was third.

Athletes compete during the Moi Girls High School 10km men's charity road race in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 30, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |

Jepkosgei, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said she was ready for the battle.

"Everybody here was in good shape and I knew it was going to be tough, after I was dropped by the first group, I almost gave up but I decided to up my pace and it worked out well," Jepkosgei, who wants to represent Kenya in the World Championships in Eugene, USA next year, said.

"This is a good start for me this season and I'm just preparing to compete in other races."

Moi Kapsowar Girls High School principal Hellen Luhangala said the race's idea was conceived after girls from poor backgrounds started dropping out of school for lack of school fees.

In 2019, there was a mudslide that almost stopped the operations at the school and the need to conserve the environment became a necessity.

"We have been impressed by the number of athletes who have registered and will be competing in our first edition. The noble idea was to help girls who come from poor backgrounds and we are happy that many athletes have shown interest in supporting the school."

"The run is also meant to help us get funds for conservation and mitigation of the mudslides that usually occur in this region," said Luhangala.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who participated in the 10km race, urged the government to complete the Kamariny Stadium which has stalled for over five years.

"We have a lot of talent but they don't have facilities to use. The athletes in this region need Kamariny Stadium for their training sessions and it's good to do justice to them because they fly high our flag as a country," said Murkomen.

Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who is the race patron, urged other institutions in the region to start similar initiatives so that they can keep the girl child in school.

"We have natural talent and running to make sure kids are in school was a wise decision and this should be something that is emulated so that children from poor backgrounds get education," said Jepchirchir.