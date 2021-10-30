Kimeli, Jepkosgei win Moi Girls charity road race

Athletes compete during the Moi Girls High School 10km women's charity road race in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 30, 2021.

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimeli crossed the line in 28:04 ahead of Jacob Krop who timed 28:42 while Kennedy Kimutai emerged third IN 28:43 in the closely contested race.
  • Kimeli, fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the 5,000 metres final, said the race was part of his training programme after he took a break at the end of last season.

Nicholas Kimeli and Feliciana Jepkosgei were crowned champions of the Moi Kapsowar Girls High School 10km charity road race in Elgeyo Marakwet.

