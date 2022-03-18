Kimaiyo wins 10,000m race at Mumias AK Meet

David Kimaiyo Friday bagged victory in the 10,000m race during the Fourth Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meet at Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Kimaiyo was the overall leader in the two heats clocking 28 minutes and 49.36 seconds ahead of Wesley Kimutai who timed 28:53.64 while Charles Korir was third in 28:55.36.

Kimaiyo, an upcoming athlete said he was happy to have won the race after emerging sixth during the Kisumu meet last month.

“I’m glad that I’m improving on my performance and looking forward to a good season where I will be eyeing a place in Team Kenya for Africa Senior Championships, World Championships or Commonwealth Games,” said Kimaiyo who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The 2016 Africa Cross Country Championships bronze medalist Charles Mneria, who won his heat told Nation Sport that he ran a slow time due to hot weather conditions.

Mneria, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said he was using the race to prepare for Kenya Prisons Track and Field Championships that will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on April 8-9.

“I’m happy I managed to win the race though it was humid and towards the end of the race I could not move well. I’m using the race to prepare for the Kenya Prisons Track and Field Championships ahead of the nationals,” said Mneria.

He also said that he is eyeing a place in Team Kenya for Commonwealth Games slated for August 2-7 in Birmingham, United Kingdom in the 10,000m race.

“The races I’m participating in is to boost my preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Games trials where I want to represent Kenya in the 10,000m race. I’m happy with my training so far,” he added.

In the 100m race women category, Millicent Ndoro won in heat one clocking 12.0 seconds ahead of Mercy Chebet who timed 12.3 while Esther Mbagari was third in 12.6. In heat two, Eunice Kadogo won in 12.4 ahead of Susan Nyambura who clocked 12.6 while Mercy Obiero came in third after timing 13.0.

In the third heat which was slower than the first two heats, Monica Zephania crossed the line in 12.5 ahead of Diana Chebet (12.8) and Beatrice Anyango (13.0) who came in second and third respectively.

Ndoro will be looking forward to improve on her time in the final scheduled for Saturday.