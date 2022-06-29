Kilifi dominates Coast Region Primary Schools Athletics Championship

Sadik Karisa and Maua Daniel both from Kilifi County emerged top during the Coast Region Primary Schools Athletics Championship at Taru Primary in Kwale County on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Karisa, a standard eight pupil Badoi Primary School, started the day with victory in the boys 5,000 metres in 16 minutes 07.13 seconds.

An hour later, Karisa took the 1,500m title when he returned 4:40.11. The athlete said he was looking forward to train harder to become top runner.

Maua, born on January 30, 2004 and a standard eight pupil at Rare Primary school in Ganze, won the 5,000m girls event in 18:13.02 before winning the 1,500m title in 5:30.33.

Maua said she took interest in athletics when in standard three and is aiming to represent the country in future international championships.

"I'll continue taking the sport seriously when I'm in Secondary School and even thereafter," she said.

Mkala Shadrack of Kwale clocked 10:03.71 to win the 3,000m boys event followed by Kilifi's John Baraka who timed 10:06.51 as Mose Mutua of Taita Taveta finishing third in 10:15.35.

In the 3,000m girls category, Agnes Haluwa of Kilifi won in 11:47.00 followed by Magaret Wambura of Taita Taveta and Rukia Mangale of Kwale who timed 12:01.68 and 12:25.44 respectively.

Madziko Mutunda of Kwale won the boys 800m title after returning 2:18.17 with Waziri Karima of Kilifi second (2:18.61) and Ian Odhiambo of Mombasa third in 2:27.48.