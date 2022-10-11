Kihika promises World Marathon Majors-like Nakuru race

The second edition of the Sh10million Nakuru City Half Marathon was launched on Tuesday with newly-elected Governor Susan Kihika promising to make it bigger and better than last year’s first edition.

This year’s event, which will be held on November 27, is unique in the sense that it will be held a day before Nakuru celebrates its first anniversary since it was elevated to city status.

The marathon is also aimed at showcasing Nakuru's rich tourism attraction like Menengai Crater, Lake Nakuru, Hyrax Hills.

Nearly 3,000 participants are expected to feature in the race, up from the 2000 that attended last year's event.

The main event will be the 21km race that will start at Midlands Hotel and take runners to Milimani Estate, Showground where they will enjoy the scenic Lake Nakuru as they descend from Nakuru Golf Club and head to West Road via Pivot Hotel.

They will then take Kariba Street before passing through Oginga Odinga Road and terminate at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

The 10km race will start at the same venue and will take the runners through Kimalel Street, Afraha Stadium, Section 58 and back to the city centre before ending at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

The five-kilometre race will also start at the same venue and will pass through Oginga Odinga, Mburu Gichua Road and Afraha Stadium before ending at the iconic Rift Valley Sports Club.

“Sports is one of my biggest agenda in my administration and this being my first engagement with sports I want to make my firm commitment that my government is fully behind the marathon and want to make it bigger and better,” said Kihika.

“My administration is keen to turn Nakuru City marathon into a top class marathon like Berlin, London, Boston among many others.”

“Watch this space keenly. Sports will no longer be confined to the periphery. It will no longer be used as a campaign tool. I want to assure all stakeholders and particularly the youth that sports will be mainstreamed in my administration,” said Kihika.

She said her administration will set enough resources to nurture and make good use of the talents of the youth by building sporting facilities in all the 11 sub-counties.

“I want at least each sub-county to have a modern sporting facility. That is my big sporting vision.”

At the same time, she issued directives to the contractor undertaking the rehabilitation of the historic Afraha Stadium to complete the work as scheduled.

“We need to take Nakuru’s sporting prowess to where it was. Apart from athletics I also want to see rugby, boxing and other sports taking a centre stage. I want Afraha Stadium contractors to speed up the work or else we shall look for another contractor,” she said.

Kihika also outlined her agenda to complete the stalled Keringet Sporting Academy to ensure upcoming athletes in the region have a modern training ground.

“I will not start new projects before I complete the ones that were started by my predecessor,” she said.

The winner of the 21km will pocket Sh500,000, runners up Sh250,000 and third placed Sh100,000, while in 10km race, the winner will take home Sh100,000, runners up Sh75,000 and second runners up Sh50,000.