Kibiwott wins bronze as El Bakkali keeps 3000m steeplechase gold

Kenya will have wait a bit longer before reclaiming its dominance in men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships.

This is after the attempt to reclaim men's 3,000m steeplechase world title fell short when the Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott settled for bronze in eight minutes and 11.98 seconds.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali once again broke the hearts of Kenyans when he retained his title in 8:03.53 seconds in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

El Bakkali, who is also the reigning Olympic champion, once again beat world record holder Lamecha Girma to second place in 8:05.44 in a replica of last year’s world championships in Oregon, United States of America.

Just like last year, when the 2017 London and 2019 Doha world champion Conseslus Kipruto won the country bronze, Kibiwott settled for a similar show.

The 2018 world under-20 silver medallist Leonard Bett clocked 8:12.26 for fourth while the 2021 world under-20 bronze medallist Simon Koech sank to seventh in 8:14.37.

The 27-year-old El Bakkali brought Kenya’s 38-year reign at the Olympics to a halt at the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning in 8:08.90. The Moroccan would again end the country’s 11-year dominance in the 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year, claiming victory in 8:25.13.

Girma made his mark this year by breaking the world record, held since 2004 by Qatar’s Saif Saaeed Shaheen, at the Paris Diamond League meeting in June, with a time of 7: 52.11.



