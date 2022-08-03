Kibet looks to shine in U-20 event after Oregon experience

Noah Kibet returns to familiar territory when he competes in the men’s 800 metres heats of the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia Thursday from 6:05pm (Kenyan time).

At the same time, Kenyan duo of reigning champion Purity Chepkirui and Brenda Chebet will compete in the heats of women’s 1,500m from 7:05pm.

The 18-year-old Kibet competed in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon last month, finishing fifth to exit the competition.

Kibet, who claimed bronze medal when Kenya hosted the delayed 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi last year, hopes the experience counts when he and his fellow countryman Dominic Kiptoo compete in the heats.

“I did not achieve my target in Oregon, but I thank God for the experience. I will compete with fellow juniors in Colombia, and that gives me a good chance of doing well because my body feels good. We will not let Kenyans down in the race,” he said.

Last year, Emmanuel Wanyonyi won gold medal in a championship record time of 1min, 43.76sec, followed by Algeria’s Mohammed Ali Gouaned (1:44.45) and Kibet (1:44.88).

Both are not competing in Colombia, and Kibet believes it is his moment to shine.

“We will fight hard to bring back the gold medal to Kenya. We are capable of doing it, and we are prepared for the task ahead,” Kibet, a silver medalist over the distance at the 2022 World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, said.

In the 2018 edition of the junior track championship held in Silesia, Poland, Kenya’s Solomon Lekuta and Kipng’etich Ng’eno won gold and silver respectively.

With a personal best time of 1:44.88, Kibet is the second fastest athlete in the field behind Ethiopia’s Ermas Girma (1:44.36).

At the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Girma was knocked out in the 800m heats after finishing fourth in 1:49.36.

The others are Poland’s Kacper Lewalski (1:45.48), who finished sixth in Nairobi last year and won silver at the European Under-20 Championships, Eritrea’s Abderezak Suleman (1:46.56), and Djibouti’s Abdo-Razak Hassan (1:46.75).

In the women’s 1,500m heats, Chebet who has a personal best of 4:05.50 and Chepkirui (4:08.08) face tough competition from Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom (4:02:25) and Mebriht Mekonen (4:03.29), who are the fastest athletes in the field this season.

The European charge will be led by Norway’s Ingeborg Ostgard, the European U20 champion, who lowered her personal best to 4:09.91 in Oslo in June.

Thursday schedule (Kenyan time).

6:05pm: Men’s 800m heats (Noah Kibet and Dominic Kiptoo)

7:05pm: Women’s 1,500m heats (Purity Chepkirui and Brenda Chebet)

Friday:

12:40am: Men’s 400m hurdles semis

1.10am: Women’s 400m hurdles final

1:20am: Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final (Pamela Kosgei, Faith Cherotich)

1:40am: Women’s 400m final