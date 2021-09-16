Kerley, Makwala vow to light up Kip Keino Classic

Fred Kerley

World 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from the United States arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on September 16, 2021 ahead of Kip Keino Classic slated for Saturday.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kerley, who is the first athlete to win the 100m and 400m series at the Diamond League, said he is out to leave a big impression competing for the first time in Africa
  • Makwala, who is on his third return to Kenya, said he wants to end the season in style before focusing on his Commonwealth 400m title defence and World Championships next year
  • Kerley, the 2019 World 400m bronze medallist, said he will consult his coach Alleyne Francique on the event to take between 100m, 200m and 400m at the World Championships next year

Olympic 100m silver medallist, United States’ Fred Kerley and Commonwealth 400m champion Isaac Makwala of Botswana have promised a sumptuous 200m race when they face-off at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

