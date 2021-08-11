Kericho County fetes Olympics silver medallist Rotich

Kericho County Government has named Kenya’s 800 metres star Ferguson Rotich as the county’s – Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against Drugs and Substance Abuse.

Rotich, winner of silver medal in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan, was on Wednesday accorded a heroic welcome by the county when he returned home from Japan.

Rotich, who hails from Kapsoit ward, Ainamoi constituency, was received by the Kericho County officials who accorded him a lap of honour around the town’s main streets before being hosted by Governor Paul Chepkwony.

The convoy in which the 800m runner was in formed a spectacle in the town known more for its green tea plantations.

Rotich clocked 1:45.23 to settle for silver as compatriot Emmanuel Korir took gold, to ensure the country retains the title won by David Rudisha in the last two editions (London 2012 and Rio 2016).

“Being a trailblazer in athletics, my administration is pleased to announce the appointment of Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich as a Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against Drugs and Substance Abuse. As a role model, he has what it takes to take charge of the docket,” said Chepkwony.

Chepkwony said the devolved unit will strive to help youth who want to venture into sports to achieve their full potential.

“We are working on renaming Kericho Green Stadium to Kiprugut Chumo Stadium in honour of our respected athlete who opened the medal winning account for Kenyan athletes in the Olympics,” said Chepkwony, in regard to the first Kenyan athlete to win a medal at the Olympics, Mzee Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, who hails from Kericho County.

“It is a great honour for the country and Kenya as it is the second medal in 800 metres won by an athlete from Kericho after Kiprugut Chumo in 1968,” said Chepkwony, who was accompanied by Deputy Governor Lily Ngok, County Chief Officer in charge of Sports Ms Eunice Ruto, Kapsoit Ward Member of County Assembly Paul Chirchir and his Soin ward counterpart Josphat Ruto among others.

Rotich said he was happy with his performance in Tokyo.

“Preparing for the Tokyo Olympics was quite a challenge as we were using open school playgrounds due to the restrictions that came with Covid-19 outbreak,” Rotich said in a press briefing at the county headquarters.

Rotich is confident that the performance would propel him to do even better in future competitions.

“Like other athletes, the restrictions on travel, training and the postponement of the Olympics affected my performance but I am glad I was able to cross the finish line second behind my compatriot Emmanuel Korir,” Rotich said.

But even as he basks in the limelight, Rotich said he was preparing for the Diamond League and would be leaving the country on August 17 for the United States.