Kericho County fetes Olympics silver medallist Rotich

Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich.

Tokyo Olympic 800 metres silver medallist Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich celebrates in the streets of Kericho town on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rotich, winner of silver medal in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan, was on Wednesday accorded a heroic welcome by the county when he returned home from Japan.
  • Rotich, who hails from Kapsoit ward, Ainamoi constituency, was received by the Kericho County officials who accorded him a lap of honour around the town’s main streets before being hosted by Governor Paul Chepkwony.

Kericho County Government has named Kenya’s 800 metres star Ferguson Rotich as the county’s – Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against Drugs and Substance Abuse.

