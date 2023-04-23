Kenyans shine in Vienna, Hamburg Marathons

Kenyans swept to victories in both men and women's marathon in Vienna, Austria and Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

Samuel Mailu led six of his colleagues in dominating the Vienna Marathon where Madgalyne Masai reigned in women's race.

Mailu clocked two hours, five minutes and eight seconds to triumph, beating Bethwell Yegon and Titus Mutai to second and third places respectively.

Masai triumphed in 2:24:12, edging out fellow countrywoman Agnes Keino in 2:24:25.

Gadise Mulu from Ethiopia halted what could have been another podium sweep for Kenya when she finished third in 2:24:50 ahead of Rebecca Tanui (2:26:34) and Visiline Jepkesho (2:27:13).

Bernard Koech ruled the roost in Hamburg, winning in 2:04:09 as compatriots Joshua Belet (2:04:33) and Martin Kosgei (2:06:18) came in second and third respectively.

Dorcas Tuitoek timed 2:20:09 to win the women's race in the Germany City, beating Tiruye Mesfin to second place in 2:20:18 as Uganda’s Stella Chesang dug in for third in 2:20:23.

Veteran Mark Kiptoo seems to be getting better with age as he managed to put away Zurich Marathon title in 2:09:12 in the Swiss capital.